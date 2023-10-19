The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

"See that no one leads you astray." (Israel, War & Endtimes)
"See that no one leads you astray." (Israel, War & Endtimes)

Oct 19, 2023

Many today believe the attacks on Israel, and Israel's subsequent declaration of war, signal bible prophecy unfolding. But things are not always what they seem, and history and prophecy have a different testimony to give concerning the end times. So what do we make of these events? Learn the truth in today's message. Full End Times Series:

www.danceoflife.com/endtimes

