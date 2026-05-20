The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Common Good is Antichrist

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
May 20, 2026
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In the coming weeks, months and years we will see more and more talk of “the common good” as the solution and guiding principle for bringing order to the world. But the life of Christ and the teachings of the bible actually testify against this way of thinking, because it is fundamentally antichrist. That may seem like a bold claim, but today we will see what the bible actually has to say about the common good.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 03:59 - What is the Common Good?

  • 13:55 - The Common Good as a Counterfeit of the Truth

  • 24:23 - What the Bible Says About the Common Good

  • 1:00:40 - Final Thoughts

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