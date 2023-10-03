The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The False Christ & The False Millennium
Oct 03, 2023

Many are deceived about end times events, but not knowing all the details of bible prophecy isn't the issue. History tells us that the modern understanding which most people subscribe to (futurism) was created for a specific purpose - to distract from the true antichrist power on the Earth.

This futurist eschatology is now being orchestrated by the powers of darkness to usher in the greatest deception in history: a false Christ and a false Millennial Kingdom. Are you ready for Satan's last stand before the end comes?

