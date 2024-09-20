The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Fatal Error of Eratosthenes

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Tudor Alexander
Sep 20, 2024
∙ Paid
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We are told by our science books that Eratosthenes, an ancient Greek philosopher and mathematician, calculated the curvature of the Earth using a few rods and some simple math. Much like the charming story with Newton and his apple, there is much more to the story of Eratosthenes. Today you will learn why his experiment has a fatal flaw, and how modern …

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