The Fatal Error of Eratosthenes

We are told by our science books that Eratosthenes, an ancient Greek philosopher and mathematician, calculated the curvature of the Earth using a few rods and some simple math. Much like the charming story with Newton and his apple, there is much more to the story of Eratosthenes. Today you will learn why his experiment has a fatal flaw, and how modern …
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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