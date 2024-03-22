The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

THE SABBATH #7: The TRUTH About Saturday & Sunday

Mar 22, 2024

Many Christians today are unaware of the history of our modern calendar, as well as the history of Sunday observance. In this episode we will do a deep dive looking at the last 2000+ years of history and evolution of the Church, how our modern calendar was established and the significance of Sunday worship as a tradition of Rome rather than a teaching of the bible — as well as how Saturday-keeping Christians can be more nuanced in their understanding of the 7th day.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:58 - PART 1: The Continuity of Days

  • 53:02 - PART 2: The History of Saturday & Sunday

  • 1:36:12 - PART 3: The Beast & Sunday

  • 2:23:12 - PART 4: Baptized Paganism

  • 3:23:57 - PART 5: Final Thoughts

