THE SABBATH #7: The TRUTH About Saturday & Sunday

Many Christians today are unaware of the history of our modern calendar, as well as the history of Sunday observance. In this episode we will do a deep dive looking at the last 2000+ years of history and evolution of the Church, how our modern calendar was established and the significance of Sunday worship as a tradition of Rome rather than a teaching of the bible — as well as how Saturday-keeping Christians can be more nuanced in their understanding of the 7th day.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
06:58 - PART 1: The Continuity of Days
53:02 - PART 2: The History of Saturday & Sunday
1:36:12 - PART 3: The Beast & Sunday
2:23:12 - PART 4: Baptized Paganism
3:23:57 - PART 5: Final Thoughts