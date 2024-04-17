The TRUTH About Revelation 20

Revelation 20 is one of the most famous chapters in the entire bible, known for its vivid imagery of a thousand year kingdom, of people coming to life and reigning with Christ for 1,000 years and of Satan being bound so as to not deceive the nations any longer — only to be released after the 1,000 years are ended. Many have debated what these things mean, and one’s conclusions on this chapter alone determine one’s end times position. Today we will use scripture and history as our guide to discover the mysteries in this illusive chapter.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction & Review
05:47 - Scriptural Basis
10:38 - Spiritual Resurrection: Dead IN Sin
21:46 - Spiritual Resurrection: Dead TO Sin
38:51 - Why It's Called "The First Resurrection"
52:08 - The 1,000 Years
1:03:52 - What Does it Mean to Reign with Christ?
1:15:53 - What About the Mark of the Beast?
1:24:00 - Objection: The Resurrection in Matthew 27
1:31:25 - Satan's Release
2:06:08 - Misinterpreted Old Testament Prophecies