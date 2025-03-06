The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #12: The Kings of the Earth

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Tudor Alexander
Mar 06, 2025
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Revelation 17 tells us that a time is soon coming where the kings of the Earth will again pledge their power to the Beast. This will be when the image of the Beast comes to life and enforces the mark, and many will be deceived and marvel. But history offers us important clues as to what this system will look like, and one of them is that we are going to…

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