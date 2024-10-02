Venerable Day of the Sun #5: It Looks Like a Lamb

The bible describes a power that will rise in history which will look like a lamb (Christian) but in fact serve the agenda of Satan, the dragon. This power will be a world power, and it will also weave many deceptions and wonders to bring the world in subservience under the Beast and its system. Many today argue that America is a Christian country, yet …
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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