The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #5: It Looks Like a Lamb

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Tudor Alexander
Oct 02, 2024
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The bible describes a power that will rise in history which will look like a lamb (Christian) but in fact serve the agenda of Satan, the dragon. This power will be a world power, and it will also weave many deceptions and wonders to bring the world in subservience under the Beast and its system. Many today argue that America is a Christian country, yet …

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