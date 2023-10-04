This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Science has found that the mineral magnesium is a cofactor in over 300 enzymatic processes in the body.(1) To understand what this really means we have to understand some basic biology first. Your body is home to countless chemical reactions that happen automatically every minute. Most of these reactions need catalysts, and a catalyst in chemistry is something that makes reactions happen much faster.

A simple example is digestion. When you consume food, your body uses hydrochloric acid in your stomach to break down proteins, along with other digestive enzymes that break down fats and carbohydrates. Everything gets broken down into its constituent pieces so it can be used by the body, and those with digestive issues suffer malnutrition and fatigue because they don’t function well in this area for one reason or another.

Why Magnesium is So Important

One thing that is part of life is cost. Whether it’s paying sales tax or digesting your food, there is always a cost. Every time your body uses an enzyme to do whatever it needs, it needs minerals as “cofactors” to do the job. Digestive enzymes rely on things like copper and zinc, hormones like insulin need manganese and chromium and serotonin (your sleep and happy chemical) needs iron. Without minerals we simply can’t function and that is why magnesium is vital for good health.