The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Why Christianity is Incompatible with Heliocentrism

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Tudor Alexander
Jul 03, 2024
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What Are Minerals & Why Are They Important?

What Are Minerals & Why Are They Important?

Tudor Alexander
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January 10, 2024
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How to Properly Measure Success as a Christian

How to Properly Measure Success as a Christian

Tudor Alexander
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February 13, 2024
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Christianity has specific teachings about creation, the gospel and the return of Christ to the Earth. If we are to believe the bible as God’s word, then it immediately causes conflict with modern ideas about cosmology, the origin of the universe and the end of time. In this video you will learn several simple reasons why, from a theological perspective,…

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