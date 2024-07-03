Why Christianity is Incompatible with Heliocentrism

Christianity has specific teachings about creation, the gospel and the return of Christ to the Earth. If we are to believe the bible as God’s word, then it immediately causes conflict with modern ideas about cosmology, the origin of the universe and the end of time. In this video you will learn several simple reasons why, from a theological perspective,…
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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