Minerals are chemical compounds that, like vitamins, are vital for the natural processes of life. Your body is one giant electro-chemical machine operating countless reactions every second. The foundation of these reactions are vitamins and minerals along with various enzymes. In this article, we will review the various nutritional minerals and their general roles in your body. This is by no means an exhaustive list of their functions.

The goal here is to cultivate an appreciation for the sheer amount of complexity involved in creating the mosaic of your health, so that when you study things like supplementation or genetic testing you have a foundation built on the basics.

With that said there are many minerals that exist in the body. Some have prominent functions while others play important supportive roles. Some are relatively inert and some are toxic. I have outlined the main 15 beneficial minerals below and placed them into loosely themed functional groups for simplicity. Remember that everything is related to everything else and these brief descriptions are hardly the full picture, but rather simple references to give you a foundation.