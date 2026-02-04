The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Why I Am NOT a Calvinist: Separating Biblical Monergism From Traditions of Men

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 04, 2026
A lot of the crybabies cry that I’m a Calvinist, because I believe in total depravity, unconditional election, limited atonement, irresistible grace and perseverance of the saints. But these aren’t Calvin’s ideas, they are what the bible teach. Today you’re going to learn the many problems with Calvinism and how to have a more narrow faith as a biblical monergist.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:15 - What is Biblical Monergism?

  • 52:57 - The Problem of Philosophy

  • 1:20:26 - The Problems of Calvinism

  • 1:26:59 - Eternal Conscious Torment

  • 1:41:03 - Sunday Sacredness

  • 1:49:04 - Eschatology

  • 2:09:16 - Free Will

  • 2:46:05 - The Author of Sin

  • 3:02:02 - The Wills of God

  • 3:23:35 - Calvin’s Connections

  • 3:44:52 - Martin Luther

  • 3:50:24 - Final Thoughts

