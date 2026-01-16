What is Eternal Security, OSAS & Assurance of Salvation?

The gospel is called the Good News (or happy news in Aramaic) because it promises something the world can never give you: eternal security in the finished work of Christ and a guaranteed future of reward of resurrection on the horizon. This is what the gospel stands on, and today we will see what the bible says about eternal security, once saved always saved and assurance of salvation.
00:00 - Introduction
06:44 - God Will Accomplish His Purpose
18:29 - The Basis for Eternal Security
41:48 - Eternal Security in the Old Testament
56:41 - Eternal Security in the New Testament
1:33:31 - Salvation as a Guaranteed Outcome
1:40:13 - Is Once Saved Always Saved Biblical?
1:43:58 - Assurance of Salvation
2:18:35 - Final Thoughts