The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

What is Eternal Security, OSAS & Assurance of Salvation?

Tudor Alexander
Jan 16, 2026
The gospel is called the Good News (or happy news in Aramaic) because it promises something the world can never give you: eternal security in the finished work of Christ and a guaranteed future of reward of resurrection on the horizon. This is what the gospel stands on, and today we will see what the bible says about eternal security, once saved always saved and assurance of salvation.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:44 - God Will Accomplish His Purpose

  • 18:29 - The Basis for Eternal Security

  • 41:48 - Eternal Security in the Old Testament

  • 56:41 - Eternal Security in the New Testament

  • 1:33:31 - Salvation as a Guaranteed Outcome

  • 1:40:13 - Is Once Saved Always Saved Biblical?

  • 1:43:58 - Assurance of Salvation

  • 2:18:35 - Final Thoughts

