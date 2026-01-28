Amillennial Historicism: The Narrow Road Eschatology

In the discussion of Christian eschatology, there are many paths to choose from — each seemingly valid ways to interpret history and the bible. But deeper study reminds us of Jesus’ words about the narrow road: few there are that find it because most go by the wide road. Today most are deceived on eschatological matters, and that is why it is important to walk as narrow of a path as possible. That path is amillennial historicism.
00:00 - Introduction
04:45 - The Main End Times Views
36:13 - Amillennial Historicism
51:11 - Christ Ruling
1:07:08 - Why Historicism?