Amillennial Historicism: The Narrow Road Eschatology

Tudor Alexander
Jan 28, 2026
In the discussion of Christian eschatology, there are many paths to choose from — each seemingly valid ways to interpret history and the bible. But deeper study reminds us of Jesus’ words about the narrow road: few there are that find it because most go by the wide road. Today most are deceived on eschatological matters, and that is why it is important to walk as narrow of a path as possible. That path is amillennial historicism.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:45 - The Main End Times Views

  • 36:13 - Amillennial Historicism

  • 51:11 - Christ Ruling

  • 1:07:08 - Why Historicism?

