The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Venerable Day of the Sun #22: Synthesis

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jan 21, 2026
Why is God's Grace "Irresistible"? (Calvinism vs. Arminianism)

Why is God's Grace "Irresistible"? (Calvinism vs. Arminianism)

Tudor Alexander
·
February 26, 2024
Read full story
How to Use Vitamin B12: Do's & Don'ts

How to Use Vitamin B12: Do's & Don'ts

Tudor Alexander
·
December 14, 2023
Read full story

Over the last 10 years we have seen the systematic dismantling of the old liberal order that was atheistic and communistic, by the nationalistic, fascist, religious movement of MAGA. But MAGA’s life, like all psyops, had an expiration date from the beginning. Now that expiration date is nearing and the final reality is coming to light: a collapse of the dualistic political system altogether, a synthesis of right and left into the common good middle ground, which is the true NWO governed by Catholic Social Teaching and which will submit all nations to the Beast.

  • 00:00 - Montage

  • 43:50 - Introduction & Housekeeping

  • 1:18:31 - JESUIT THEATER: Culture Shaping

  • 4:01:36 - JESUIT THEATER: Dialectics (Trump)

  • 4:47:28 - JESUIT THEATER: Dialectics (Venezuela)

  • 5:25:19 - JESUIT THEATER: Dialectics (MAGA)

  • 7:08:11 - The Image of the Beast

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture