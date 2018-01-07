The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

004: The Seven Transformations - Discovering Your Jewel of Wisdom
Jan 07, 2018

Wisdom is a beautiful jewel that we craft, polish and carve over the course of our lifetimes. It's brilliance and beauty increase with the more faces it has - the more perspectives on a situation we are able to take. This episode is about looking within and discovering areas that could benefit from the light of another perspective - where in life and with whom are you a little too "one way or the highway" with and what is it costing you? 

