004: The Seven Transformations - Discovering Your Jewel of Wisdom

Wisdom is a beautiful jewel that we craft, polish and carve over the course of our lifetimes. It's brilliance and beauty increase with the more faces it has - the more perspectives on a situation we are able to take. This episode is about looking within and discovering areas that could benefit from the light of another perspective - where in life and with whom are you a little too "one way or the highway" with and what is it costing you?
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes