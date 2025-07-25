The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: The Mark of the Beast

Tudor Alexander
Jul 25, 2025
This is part 7 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 09:25 - The Mark of Obedience

  • 33:36 - The Catholic Church's Mark

  • 1:07:28 - The Importance of Delight

