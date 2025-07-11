The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - Aftermath

This is part 5 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.
Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Review
14:53 - Innocent I
19:19 - Theodosius II
22:25 - John Cassian
27:59 - Radisa Antic
1:08:42 - Other Synods
1:10:58 - Dictionary of Christian Antiquities
1:35:57 - Underground Cities
1:41:45 - Charlemagne
1:46:48 - Early England, Ireland & Scottland
2:21:31 - The Great Schism
2:40:19 - The Ethiopian Church
2:44:13 - Other Dissident Groups
2:57:26 - Islam
3:00:09 - Eugene IV
3:01:58 - Mary's Special Day
3:26:20 - Wrap-Up
3:31:32 - Recapitulation
Share this post