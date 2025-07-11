The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

6

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - Aftermath

Tudor Alexander
Jul 11, 2025
This is part 5 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Review

  • 14:53 - Innocent I

  • 19:19 - Theodosius II

  • 22:25 - John Cassian

  • 27:59 - Radisa Antic

  • 1:08:42 - Other Synods

  • 1:10:58 - Dictionary of Christian Antiquities

  • 1:35:57 - Underground Cities

  • 1:41:45 - Charlemagne

  • 1:46:48 - Early England, Ireland & Scottland

  • 2:21:31 - The Great Schism

  • 2:40:19 - The Ethiopian Church

  • 2:44:13 - Other Dissident Groups

  • 2:57:26 - Islam

  • 3:00:09 - Eugene IV

  • 3:01:58 - Mary's Special Day

  • 3:26:20 - Wrap-Up

  • 3:31:32 - Recapitulation

