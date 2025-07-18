The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Traditions of Men

This is part 6 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.
Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Review
10:57 - The Reformation
26:46 - 1600-1700's
38:06 - 1800's
1:24:09 - 1900's to Modern Day
2:00:21 - Tradition in the Bible
