Venerable Day of the Sun #18: Wars & Rumors

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jul 23, 2025
9
6
Share
Jesus’ famous words in Matthew 24 come to life in the modern day, as we see wars, rumors of wars and rumors saturate the news cycle. But those who have studied history through a biblical lens know that this is just Jesuit theater, staged and choreographed conflicts, dialectics, signs and wonders — all to move the Overton window so that accepting the unacceptable becomes the norm.

  • 00:00 - Montage

  • 26:02 - Introduction

  • 36:44 - Why Nukes Are Fake

  • 1:36:25 - The Battle of Armageddon

  • 1:47:02 - Jesuit Theater

  • 3:11:47 - Floods

  • 3:29:50 - Iran War

  • 4:08:37 - Epstein & The Jews

  • 5:35:39 - Image of the Beast

  • 7:08:39 - Final Thoughts

