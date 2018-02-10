The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

015: The Seven Transformations - Discovering Your Life Purpose: Listening & The Creative Energy Piggy Bank
Feb 10, 2018

Another episode in a series on Life Purpose and connecting to our own through honing our ability to listen to the Universe's constant messages. Life is full of amazing, silly and sometimes crazy signs that we are either on the right path or otherwise - the question is are we really paying attention to them. A secondary topic of the episode looks at a simple metaphor on how to view your daily actions and creative power in the form of a bank, and particularly how that bank is given limited, precious funds every day that should be utilized towards their highest good. 

