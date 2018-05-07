The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

037: The Seven Transformations - What is Empowerement?
037: The Seven Transformations - What is Empowerement?

Tudor Alexander
May 07, 2018

What is empowerment? What does it mean to be empowered, or to be disempowered? One of the fundamental tools to use in your approach to self-discovery and personal development - in this episode we create 7 ways that can help you detect when something is robbing your power as well as how to get it back.

