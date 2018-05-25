The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
042: Dance Your Way Through Life - Choreographing Reality by Mastering Timing, Dynamics and Presence
0:00
-40:12

042: Dance Your Way Through Life - Choreographing Reality by Mastering Timing, Dynamics and Presence

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
May 25, 2018

In this episode I discuss three main components to creating a life you love that I have taken from competitive sport - timing, dynamics and presence. These three elements determine success on the floor but they also help you "choreograph your dance of life" whether that is in the office, at home or in the world. Master all three and move with grace through life and its hurdles. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture