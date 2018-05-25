In this episode I discuss three main components to creating a life you love that I have taken from competitive sport - timing, dynamics and presence. These three elements determine success on the floor but they also help you "choreograph your dance of life" whether that is in the office, at home or in the world. Master all three and move with grace through life and its hurdles.
042: Dance Your Way Through Life - Choreographing Reality by Mastering Timing, Dynamics and Presence
May 25, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
