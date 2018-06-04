The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

045: Dance Your Way Through Life - 4 Qualities of a Good Leader
045: Dance Your Way Through Life - 4 Qualities of a Good Leader

Jun 04, 2018

In this episode I discuss 4 qualities of a good leader that I learned from my years in competitive ballroom dancing - being generative, being organized, being balanced and being aware.

