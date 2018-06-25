The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

051: Spiritual Plumbing - PowerLESS and PowerFULL: Navigating Disempowering Situations
Jun 25, 2018

I continue the #conversation on #empowerment and #Spiritual Plumbing through #awareness and #vulnerability. We go in a little more detail about disempowering situations and how to identify them with your awareness, as well as practice vulnerability and let them go. 

