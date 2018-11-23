The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
094: What is Transformation? Interview with Transformational Coach Noushin Mazlaghani
0:00
-25:09

094: What is Transformation? Interview with Transformational Coach Noushin Mazlaghani

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Nov 23, 2018

New #interview with Transformational #Coach Noushin Mazlaghani on the topic of #transformation in her everyday life. In this #episode we examine what transformation means to her and how it plays out in her #career, daily life and #actions.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture