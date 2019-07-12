The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
126: Body Transformation with Results Coach Los Lara
0:00
-1:22:58

126: Body Transformation with Results Coach Los Lara

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jul 12, 2019

Transformation in our health is something available to each and every one of us. Zig Ziglar says, "Like showering daily, we must do the same for our minds." In this sense, the habits you employ are key to your success. Los recommends that when you don't want to keep going, think of why you're doing what you're doing. Try to do one thing every day that would be a hard NO, set goals both short and longterm, monitor those goals and above all never, ever give up.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture