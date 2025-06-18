The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Christianity is the True Zen

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 18, 2025
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Sin is the Disease, Christ is the Cure

Sin is the Disease, Christ is the Cure

Tudor Alexander
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February 13, 2024
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How to Heal Your Thyroid: A Complete Guide

How to Heal Your Thyroid: A Complete Guide

Tudor Alexander
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December 12, 2023
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Jesus Christ is the beginning and the ending, the original and the foundation of all things. Yet history is very long and also has an enemy, and that enemy has counterfeited the work of Christ in many ways. Today you will learn how many things that people believe come from Eastern spirituality are actually fulfilled in the gospel, because in truth they …

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