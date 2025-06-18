Christianity is the True Zen

Jesus Christ is the beginning and the ending, the original and the foundation of all things. Yet history is very long and also has an enemy, and that enemy has counterfeited the work of Christ in many ways. Today you will learn how many things that people believe come from Eastern spirituality are actually fulfilled in the gospel, because in truth they …
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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