The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - 2nd-3rd Century

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Polycrates
06:45 - Theophilus of Antioch
10:24 - Justin Martyr
25:27 - Irinaeus
39:03 - Tertullian
1:09:49 - Clement of Alexandria
1:44:22 - Origen
1:54:53 - Hippolytus of Rome
1:57:51 - Liber Pontificalis
2:00:33 - Early Christianity in India
2:21:23 - Victorinus