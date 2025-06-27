The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Transcript

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - 2nd-3rd Century

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jun 27, 2025
This is part 3 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Polycrates

  • 06:45 - Theophilus of Antioch

  • 10:24 - Justin Martyr

  • 25:27 - Irinaeus

  • 39:03 - Tertullian

  • 1:09:49 - Clement of Alexandria

  • 1:44:22 - Origen

  • 1:54:53 - Hippolytus of Rome

  • 1:57:51 - Liber Pontificalis

  • 2:00:33 - Early Christianity in India

  • 2:21:23 - Victorinus

