The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #17: Jesuit Theater

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 25, 2025
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The words of Shakespeare are famous, that all the world’s a stage and everyone has their entrances and exits. Yet what is less known is that Shakespeare was probably Francis Bacon, and the product of Jesuits of his day, because the Jesuits mastered the art of theater and used it as one of the primary weapons of culture shaping in the Counter-Reformation…

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