Venerable Day of the Sun #17: Jesuit Theater

The words of Shakespeare are famous, that all the world’s a stage and everyone has their entrances and exits. Yet what is less known is that Shakespeare was probably Francis Bacon, and the product of Jesuits of his day, because the Jesuits mastered the art of theater and used it as one of the primary weapons of culture shaping in the Counter-Reformation…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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