The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - The Early Church

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jun 20, 2025
The Truth

The Truth

Tudor Alexander
·
February 7, 2024
Read full story
Are NAD Supplements Worth It?

Are NAD Supplements Worth It?

Tudor Alexander
·
November 22, 2023
Read full story

This is part 2 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - The Early Church

  • 40:11 - Christian Persecution

  • 1:00:39 - Polycarp

  • 1:10:00 - Didache

  • 1:15:30 - Epiphanius

  • 1:19:16 - William Twisse

  • 1:21:26 - Johann Gieseler

  • 1:23:57 - Lyman Coleman

  • 1:28:21 - Jeremy Taylor

  • 1:30:01 - John Ley

  • 1:31:14 - Discussion

Grab Some Lord’s Day Gear & Represent This Important Truth

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture