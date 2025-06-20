The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Inconvenient History - The Early Church

This is part 2 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.
Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - The Early Church
40:11 - Christian Persecution
1:00:39 - Polycarp
1:10:00 - Didache
1:15:30 - Epiphanius
1:19:16 - William Twisse
1:21:26 - Johann Gieseler
1:23:57 - Lyman Coleman
1:28:21 - Jeremy Taylor
1:30:01 - John Ley
1:31:14 - Discussion