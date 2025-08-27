The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

14 Reasons Why Catholicism & Orthodoxy Have NOTHING To Do With The Early Church

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Aug 27, 2025
Share
Running the Race of Sanctification

Running the Race of Sanctification

Tudor Alexander
·
November 1, 2023
Read full story
6 Tips on How to Plan Your Meals Without Stress

6 Tips on How to Plan Your Meals Without Stress

Tudor Alexander
·
October 12, 2023
Read full story

Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox apologists argue, and train others to argue, that their churches are the true church because they’ve kept an unbroken line of truth through their traditions. But is this true? History and scripture reveal a very different story - that these two major religions have very little to do with the Early Church.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:43 - Church Leadership

  • 40:51 - Priesthood

  • 49:03 - Prayer

  • 54:55 - Subordinationism

  • 1:13:44 - Eschatology

  • 1:47:09 - Praying to the Dead/Praying for the Dead

  • 2:06:55 - Iconoclasm

  • 2:20:00 - Purgatory

  • 2:25:50 - Cosmology

  • 2:29:18 - Baptism

  • 2:36:06 - The Eucharist

  • 2:50:02 - Salvation

  • 3:08:51 - Scripture

  • 3:19:29 - The Sabbath

  • 3:36:16 - Final Thoughts

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture