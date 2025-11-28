The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Does the Bible Teach Predestination? (New Testament)

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Nov 28, 2025
Joy as the Foundation of the Christian Life

Joy as the Foundation of the Christian Life

Tudor Alexander
·
November 30, 2023
Read full story
Genetic Testing: Take Your Health to the Next Level

Genetic Testing: Take Your Health to the Next Level

Tudor Alexander
·
October 1, 2023
Read full story

It is clear when we examine the bible that it teaches predestination, and especially in the message of the New Testament we see this explicitly outlined by the authors. Today we will explore the New Testament and see what it has to teach us about biblical predestination.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 11:42 - Introductory Verses

  • 15:30 - The Cross Was Predestined

  • 29:43 - Predestination in Christ's Ministry

  • 40:13 - CHALLENGE: Garden of Gethsemane

  • 55:16 - The Real Issue with Predestination

  • 1:38:15 - CHALLENGE: Are We Just Robots?

  • 1:53:14 - 4 Major Problems if We Reject Predestination

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture