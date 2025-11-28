Does the Bible Teach Predestination? (New Testament)

It is clear when we examine the bible that it teaches predestination, and especially in the message of the New Testament we see this explicitly outlined by the authors. Today we will explore the New Testament and see what it has to teach us about biblical predestination.
00:00 - Introduction
11:42 - Introductory Verses
15:30 - The Cross Was Predestined
29:43 - Predestination in Christ's Ministry
40:13 - CHALLENGE: Garden of Gethsemane
55:16 - The Real Issue with Predestination
1:38:15 - CHALLENGE: Are We Just Robots?
1:53:14 - 4 Major Problems if We Reject Predestination