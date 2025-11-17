The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Narrow Road is a Mystery

Tudor Alexander
Nov 17, 2025
I’ve discussed the concept of the narrow road many times and in many places, and today I want to take some time to look at this important idea from a big picture view. The narrow road is a mystery because truth, ultimately, is mysterious. That doesn’t mean relativism or subjectivism, it means that fundamental reality, when you go deep enough, is very mysterious because God is that fundamental reality.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:52 - The Devil

  • 19:50 - What is the Narrow Road?

  • 29:05 - Reality is Dualistic

  • 36:54 - The Mysteries of Faith

  • 53:13 - Christology

  • 1:23:22 - God’s Attributes

  • 1:28:06 - Soteriology

  • 1:55:34 - Cosmology

  • 1:58:24 - God Resting

  • 1:59:43 - Eternity

  • 2:02:01 - Thanatology

  • 2:12:26 - Inversions

