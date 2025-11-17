I’ve discussed the concept of the narrow road many times and in many places, and today I want to take some time to look at this important idea from a big picture view. The narrow road is a mystery because truth, ultimately, is mysterious. That doesn’t mean relativism or subjectivism, it means that fundamental reality, when you go deep enough, is very mysterious because God is that fundamental reality.
00:00 - Introduction
10:52 - The Devil
19:50 - What is the Narrow Road?
29:05 - Reality is Dualistic
36:54 - The Mysteries of Faith
53:13 - Christology
1:23:22 - God’s Attributes
1:28:06 - Soteriology
1:55:34 - Cosmology
1:58:24 - God Resting
1:59:43 - Eternity
2:02:01 - Thanatology
2:12:26 - Inversions