Are We In The End Times? | Daniel Shumway & Tudor Alexander

Many people recognize that something about our reality is not right, and that things are accelerating toward very grim ends. Increased surveillance, financial collapse, false flags, deception, even supernatural phenomenon -- these are all things the bible warned of long ago, but having clarity on how to interpret them is the key. In this interview I sit down with Daniel Shumway to discuss the fundamentals of eschatology from a historicist perspective.

You can contact Daniel on his Substack: https://substack.com/@dwshumway