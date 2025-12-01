The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Are We In The End Times? | Daniel Shumway & Tudor Alexander

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Dec 01, 2025
My Personal Evidence List for Christianity

My Personal Evidence List for Christianity

Tudor Alexander
·
February 13, 2024
Read full story
How to Use Iodine for Optimal Health

How to Use Iodine for Optimal Health

Tudor Alexander
·
December 6, 2023
Read full story

Many people recognize that something about our reality is not right, and that things are accelerating toward very grim ends. Increased surveillance, financial collapse, false flags, deception, even supernatural phenomenon -- these are all things the bible warned of long ago, but having clarity on how to interpret them is the key. In this interview I sit down with Daniel Shumway to discuss the fundamentals of eschatology from a historicist perspective.

You can contact Daniel on his Substack: https://substack.com/@dwshumway

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture