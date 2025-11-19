DEBUNKING Satan's Little Season

Satan’s Little Season eschatology has become a popular alternative to the dispensational mainstream that has corrupted evangelical Christianity. Compared to the Judaizing beliefs of dispensationalists, SLS seems like it aligns more with reality. But is it true? Things are not what they seem, and people who believe in SLS eschatology don’t realize that these beliefs are only about 30 years old, and that they originally trace to the Jesuits. Today we will debunk Satan’s Little Season eschatology using the objective foundation of God’s word. Those who choose to be honest with God’s word will learn, and those who choose to remain paranoid, relying on self-determined speculations will not learn.
00:00 - Introduction
14:18 - What is Satan’s Little Season?
21:35 - What SLS Gets Right
45:17 - The Sovereignty of God
1:28:07 - The History of Satan’s Little Season
2:32:38 - Biblical Refutation: The Book of Daniel
3:01:59 - Biblical Refutation: The Book of Revelation
3:15:20 - Biblical Refutation: The Millennium
3:54:59 - Biblical Refutation: 2 Thessalonians 2
4:10:04 - Biblical Refutation: Recapitulation
4:58:41 - Historical Proofs
5:52:34 - Final Thoughts