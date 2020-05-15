190: 13 Ways to Power-Up Your Parasympathetic Nervous System

Today we are living with more stress than ever before.

I mean, if you weren't stressed too much in the past, just let the last 5 months of this year alone sink in and we have all been under considerable more stress from our finances, health, politics and much more.

In these kinds of times it's important to develop a resilient body, mind and spirit through the daily decisions you make. This is so important, and it has been a quest of mine in the last few years to really learn how to balance out all of the stress inherent in my own life.

So today I wanted to share with you 13 powerful, simple and (mostly) free techniques to include in your life to become more resilient and strengthen the part of your nervous system responsible for "rest and digest" - the Parasympathetic Nervous System or PNS.