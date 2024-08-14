20 Reasons Why Gravity is a Fraud

We are told by science that gravity makes the world (and universe) go ‘round, yet careful analysis of gravity’s supposed actions and principles reveals a startling truth: this is one of the greatest frauds of the last 500 years. In this video you will learn 20 reasons why gravity cannot possibly exist according to real science, and what that means for o…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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