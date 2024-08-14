The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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20 Reasons Why Gravity is a Fraud

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Tudor Alexander
Aug 14, 2024
∙ Paid
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How to Use Boundaries as a Christian

How to Use Boundaries as a Christian

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February 26, 2024
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We are told by science that gravity makes the world (and universe) go ‘round, yet careful analysis of gravity’s supposed actions and principles reveals a startling truth: this is one of the greatest frauds of the last 500 years. In this video you will learn 20 reasons why gravity cannot possibly exist according to real science, and what that means for o…

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