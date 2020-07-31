201: Solving the Iodine Puzzle with Charles Hakala

Get ready to nerd out on some nutrition with me as I interview one of the top iodine researchers, founder of Hakala Lab and original member of The Iodine Project, Charles Hakala!
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
