201: Solving the Iodine Puzzle with Charles Hakala
Tudor Alexander
Jul 31, 2020

Get ready to nerd out on some nutrition with me as I interview one of the top iodine researchers, founder of Hakala Lab and original member of The Iodine Project, Charles Hakala!

