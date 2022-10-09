The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

288: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 2 - God is Doing the Work
Oct 09, 2022

Part 2 of my OSAS (Once Saved Always Saved) series. In this episode I recap total depravity and why it is impossible for mankind to even make the first step toward God, while at the same time look at countless examples in both testaments that show God is always doing the work from initiation to completion.

