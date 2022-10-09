288: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 2 - God is Doing the Work

Part 2 of my OSAS (Once Saved Always Saved) series. In this episode I recap total depravity and why it is impossible for mankind to even make the first step toward God, while at the same time look at countless examples in both testaments that show God is always doing the work from initiation to completion.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
