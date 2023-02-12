303: From Death to Eternal Life with Ruben Torres

In this interview I sit down with motivational speaker and good friend of mine, Ruben Torres. Ruben's story of being saved by Jesus is one filled with overcoming adversity and literally being brought back from death.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
