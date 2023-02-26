The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
305: END TIMES #1 - The 5 Main End Times Views
305: END TIMES #1 - The 5 Main End Times Views

Tudor Alexander
Feb 26, 2023

In this first installment of a comprehensive End Times series, we begin with an overview of the 5 main eschatological (End Times) views in Christianity. I will outline their major beliefs, as well as the major problems with each view. Our goal in this series will be to come to a biblically-based view more than identifying as one mainstream view or another. I hope you enjoy.

Stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com

RESOURCES

Comparison of the 5 Main End-times views https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amillennialism#/media/File:Millennial_views.svg

Didache, 2nd century Ch. 16 v. 3 https://www.earlychristianwritings.com/text/didache-hoole.html

The Origin of Dispensational Futurism and its Entry into Protestantism https://www.lutheranlibrary.org/634-martin-origin-dispensational-futurism/

