327: END TIMES #21 - The Role of Islam in the End Times

Islam is a massive religion with an interesting history and some similar end times views to Christianity. Yet Islam also contradicts Christianity in many ways. In this series we have identified who Mystery Babylon is, as well as who the First and Second Beasts were that John saw in his visions. The question now remains: what do we make of Islam? With such history and impact, surely there is a role for Islam to play in the end times. Today we will answer this question in-depth with history and scripture as our guide. Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com To support my work please visit: https://www.danceoflife.com/support For list of sources please go here: https://www.danceoflife.com/post/the-role-of-islam-in-the-end-times
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes