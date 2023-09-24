The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

337: 10 Reasons Why You SHOULD Supplement (And How to Do it Correctly)
337: 10 Reasons Why You SHOULD Supplement (And How to Do it Correctly)

Our bodies are a gift from God to enjoy His creation, to work and to experience the physical world. But sadly today good health is quickly becoming a luxury. The world is more toxic than ever, food isn't what it used to be and our modern lifestyles are full of stress and problems. All of these take a toll on the body we have been given, and when you combine that with a roll of the genetic dice and the fact that we are at the tail-end of the Genesis curse - you arrive at a serious conclusion: one cannot be passive in such a state otherwise health and vitality will disappear quickly.  In this episode we will evaluate 10 research-based reasons as to why supplementation with vitamins and minerals is needed for optimal long-term health. I will also share with you my own personal journey of health as a former pro athlete and coach, and we will look at effective strategies on how to begin taking a little more responsibility over your health in a safe and sustainable way. 

