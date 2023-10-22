341: THE TRINITY #3 - The Father & The Holy Spirit as God

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander341: THE TRINITY #3 - The Father & The Holy Spirit as God0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:46:25-1:46:25Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor AlexanderSubscribe to listen341: THE TRINITY #3 - The Father & The Holy Spirit as GodTudor AlexanderOct 22, 2023∙ Paid1ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tudor Alexander.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor AlexanderSharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeTudor AlexanderRecent EpisodesThe Seven Transformations: IntroductionJun 12 • Tudor AlexanderThe Final Deception is Coming with Christian White & Tudor AlexanderJun 10 • Tudor AlexanderVenerable Day of the Sun #25: The DuelJun 3 • Tudor AlexanderThe Sabbath & The Plan of SalvationMay 29 • Tudor AlexanderThe Seven Transformations: How Monergism Proves Every DoctrineMay 27 • Tudor AlexanderKing Saul & SalvationMay 22 • Tudor AlexanderThe Common Good is AntichristMay 20 • Tudor AlexanderRefuting Synergistic Arguments on Salvation (Provisionism, Universalism, Works & Losing Salvation)May 15 • Tudor Alexander