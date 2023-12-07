The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
349: END TIMES #32 - Refuting Dispensationalism | Why Psalm 83 is NOT a Prophecy
0:00
-48:08

349: END TIMES #32 - Refuting Dispensationalism | Why Psalm 83 is NOT a Prophecy

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Dec 07, 2023

With the conflict happening in the Middle East many are quickly appropriating the words of scripture to the world headlines. One popular topic today is the “Psalm 83 War” or “Psalm 83 Conflict” that supposedly is foretold in Psalm 83. Yet close analysis proves that Psalm 83 is not a prophecy at all but rather written for the Israelites of King David’s time. But if this is the case, what do we make of those misinterpreting these words for their own agenda?

No End Times position is correct. I know because I was deceived, so I’ve distilled over 200 hours of work and research into a “Narrow Road” approach to the unfolding events that aligns with scripture and history.

Learn the truth below:

https://tudoralexander.substack.com/p/end-times-series

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture