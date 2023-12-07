349: END TIMES #32 - Refuting Dispensationalism | Why Psalm 83 is NOT a Prophecy

With the conflict happening in the Middle East many are quickly appropriating the words of scripture to the world headlines. One popular topic today is the “Psalm 83 War” or “Psalm 83 Conflict” that supposedly is foretold in Psalm 83. Yet close analysis proves that Psalm 83 is not a prophecy at all but rather written for the Israelites of King David’s time. But if this is the case, what do we make of those misinterpreting these words for their own agenda?

