The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

A Tale of Two Churches: How to Start a Home Group, Bible Study or Fellowship

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Mar 25, 2026
The Sabbath & The Gospel

The Sabbath & The Gospel

Tudor Alexander
·
April 28, 2025
Read full story
Health: Be Careful What You Believe

Health: Be Careful What You Believe

Tudor Alexander
·
January 8, 2024
Read full story

I have said that we are likely living in the final generation, and whether or not that’s true — one thing is certain. As time moves forward there will be an increasing division between God’s true, decentralized Church and the worldly, wide-road counterfeit. So today we will look at what that true Church looks like from a biblical perspective, and how you can take a more active leadership role in facilitating it within your circle.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:14 - What is the Church?

  • 1:51:58 - Strategies for Gathering

  • 2:29:15 - Church Leadership

  • 3:06:27 - Resources for Taking Action

  • 3:26:07 - Final Thoughts

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture