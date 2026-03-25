A Tale of Two Churches: How to Start a Home Group, Bible Study or Fellowship

I have said that we are likely living in the final generation, and whether or not that’s true — one thing is certain. As time moves forward there will be an increasing division between God’s true, decentralized Church and the worldly, wide-road counterfeit. So today we will look at what that true Church looks like from a biblical perspective, and how you can take a more active leadership role in facilitating it within your circle.
00:00 - Introduction
08:14 - What is the Church?
1:51:58 - Strategies for Gathering
2:29:15 - Church Leadership
3:06:27 - Resources for Taking Action
3:26:07 - Final Thoughts