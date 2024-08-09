The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Answering 7 Challenge Verses About Heaven

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Tudor Alexander
Aug 09, 2024
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Circadian Rhythm: How to Get Your Sleep & Life Back After Burnout

Circadian Rhythm: How to Get Your Sleep & Life Back After Burnout

Tudor Alexander
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January 31, 2024
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Predestination as a Gift, Not as Despair (Calvinism vs. Arminianism)

Predestination as a Gift, Not as Despair (Calvinism vs. Arminianism)

Tudor Alexander
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February 26, 2024
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Today many Christians believe that they go to heaven when they die, and use several key verses out of context to support these beliefs. But the bible does not teach that we go to heaven, rather it teaches that we are resurrected when Jesus returns and live with Him forever on a renewed Earth. Today we will answer popular challenge verses that people use…

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