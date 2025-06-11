The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Christianity, the Bible & The End Times

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Tudor Alexander
Jun 11, 2025
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7 Ways Adam & Eve Reveal the Genius of God

7 Ways Adam & Eve Reveal the Genius of God

Tudor Alexander
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February 20, 2024
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A Tale of Two Theories (Germ & Terrain Theory)

A Tale of Two Theories (Germ & Terrain Theory)

Tudor Alexander
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December 14, 2023
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The bible wrote long ago that many things would happen during the church age, the age between Christ's ascension and return, and today with the luxury of technology we can see history clearly. Because of this we can also see that history is repeating, and it is important to warn others of the truth. On this podcast I discuss Christianity, the Bible and …

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