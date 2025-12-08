Correcting Joe Heschmeyer’s Disgusting Catholicization of Church History & The Sabbath

All Catholic apologists have one thing in common - they distort early Church history to present a false narrative of continuation that backdates Catholicism and its many abominable, unbiblical practices and traditions beyond its inception in the 4th century with Constantine. Today I do a deep dive response to one such apologist, Joe Heschmeyer, in response to an increasingly more important topic: The Sabbath.
00:00 - Introduction
17:35 - Initial Commentary
24:34 - Response #1
52:39 - Response #2
1:50:03 - Response #3
2:05:20 - Response #4
2:40:04 - Final Thoughts