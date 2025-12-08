The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Correcting Joe Heschmeyer's Disgusting Catholicization of Church History & The Sabbath

Tudor Alexander
Dec 08, 2025
All Catholic apologists have one thing in common - they distort early Church history to present a false narrative of continuation that backdates Catholicism and its many abominable, unbiblical practices and traditions beyond its inception in the 4th century with Constantine. Today I do a deep dive response to one such apologist, Joe Heschmeyer, in response to an increasingly more important topic: The Sabbath.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 17:35 - Initial Commentary

  • 24:34 - Response #1

  • 52:39 - Response #2

  • 1:50:03 - Response #3

  • 2:05:20 - Response #4

  • 2:40:04 - Final Thoughts

